Judith Collins vows not to 'play politics' if Covid-19 creeps into NZ through trans-Tasman bubble

Source:  1 NEWS

National Party leader Judith Collins has vowed not to play politics if Covid-19 is brought into the country through a trans-Tasman bubble after her party has been pushing for the opening since October.

Quarantine travel between Australia and New Zealand is set to begin from April 19. Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced quarantine-free travel will resume under a traffic light system from 11.59pm on Sunday, April 18.

Full details: The traffic light system managing trans-Tasman travel when bubble opens up

On Breakfast this morning, Collins said she was "delighted" for tourist operators, travel agents, those struggling in the hospitality sector and families who can soon be reunited, some for the first time since borders closed more than a year ago.

However, when pressed by Breakfast host John Campbell if she would "play politics" if the virus crept into New Zealand, Collins said she wouldn't.

"We haven't played politics with people bringing in Covid-19, we haven't done any of that," she said.

"No, I think everyone can see we can't just be closed off from our nearest neighbours just forever.

"We have to be able to do this and if Australia can trust us to come there then we need to be able to work out how we can do it.

"I just think it's been waiting for a long time and we need to do it. It is really important."

