Judith Collins says there is 'concern' of Covid-19 being spread on voting forms

The National Party has raised fear postal papers could harbour Covid-19, with the voting method potentially playing a bigger role in the upcoming election.

National leader Judith Collins says there is “concern” from some around the issue.

“I don't think this is going to be transmitted by way of a letter, but there is actually that worry and concern,” Ms Collins said today.

Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright told 1 NEWS they are aware of the claim.

“That has come to our attention,” she said.

However, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles thinks there is “little risk” of Covid-19 spreading via voting forms.

“The way that the voting forms and things are sent out to people means there would be very, very little risk of there being any virus on them,” she told 1 NEWS.

Moving the election to October 17 is not National's first choice, but leader Judith Collins says she is "perfectly happy to work with it".

Ms Collins had told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday that National's preference was November 21. Today, Ms Ardern announced it would be pushed back just four weeks from the original date of September 19.

"It was always National’s view that to have a fair, democratic election, we needed to deal with this second wave of Covid-19 so politicians from all parties had a reasonable chance to present their policies, and the public felt comfortable engaging with the campaign without putting their health at risk," Ms Collins said.

"I'm perfectly happy there is a delay because ultimately it's (Jacinda Ardern's) choice and we need to work with it."

