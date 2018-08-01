Judith Collins says state housing development exposes taxpayers to risks as company working on Auckland project goes bust

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has suspended its bus services while investigations continue into last Saturday's crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old Auckland girl.

Eighteen others were injured in the crash which is being investigated by the police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, Criminal Investigation Branch, and Serious Crash Unit.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copland says while the investigation continues Mt Ruapehu has elected to outsource its transport and suspend its own transport service.

Contractors have been engaged to ensure continuity of services to transport visitors to the ski areas during the height of the ski season, he said in a statement this afternoon.

It was revealed on Monday that the Mitsubishi Fuso bus involved in the crash previously failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over 14 years since it was imported from Japan in 2004.

Mr Copland said today Ruapehu Alpine Lifts can confirm that the bus involved in the accident had a COF issued just 58 days prior on 31 May, valid until 30 November 2018.

The COF did not expire on the day of the accident and minimum COF duration means this is an impossibility, he said.

The company has been advised it is standard practice for COFs to be cancelled after accidents of this nature, he said.

In addition, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts records for this vehicle show no evidence of unusual or decreasing odometer readings, Mr Copland said.

Mr Copland has appealed to passengers on the bus involved in the accident to make contact.

"Our priority this week has been connecting with everyone on that bus however privacy restrictions have made this a challenge," he said.

"We would like to ensure that passengers are on the road to recovery, well supported and also keep them updated with the investigation that's underway.

"We have spoken to, and met with, a number of passengers already, but as we were unable to collect passenger details at the scene of the accident, I would greatly appreciate any passengers we haven't already managed to reach contacting us directly."