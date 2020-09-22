TODAY |

Judith Collins says she 'could have gone for another hour' in first leaders' debate

Source:  1 NEWS

Judith Collins says she “really enjoyed” herself during the first TVNZ leaders debate this evening, and “could have gone for another hour”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader said she could have spoken for another hour about her party’s policies. Source: 1 NEWS

During a post leaders' debate media conference, the National Party leader said she felt her party’s policies, and her own personality came across throughout the debate.

“I got out tax cuts, I got out RMA (Resource Management Act) reform, I got out tech policy, I got a lot of policy out there and you know what that’s only an hour and a half, if only it was two and half I could have done more.

"I actually thought it was a great session, I really enjoyed John Campbell's chairing of it and I just thought that's the first leader's debate I've had - I tell you what if they get any better than that it will be fantastic."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Labour Party leader believed the debate showed Kiwis what plans her party has for the country post Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

When asked if she thought she had won the debate, Collins answered: "Yeah, I reckon."

"I certainly didn't feel like I was losing."

Meanwhile Jacinda Ardern said she felt the debate was "no different or certainly no worse than a Parliamentary environment". 

The Labour leader said the purpose of the debate was to give an insight into the party's plans, and she felt like it provided a good opportunity.

"I absolutely felt like there was that opportunity to get across our plan for the future. 

"My view is that politics is not a blood sport, it is a chance for people to see what our ambitions are, where we want to take New Zealand, and I think we had the platform for that tonight." 

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour drops, National flounders as minor parties lift
2
Debate analysis: Jacinda Ardern seemed to 'lack passion', but it didn't all go Judith Collins' way
3
Collins and Ardern divided on merits of minimum wage increases in first leaders’ debate
4
Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins outline visions for future at first TVNZ leaders' debate
5
Full video: First leaders' debate - Jacinda Ardern v Judith Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:44

Collins and Ardern divided on merits of minimum wage increases in first leaders’ debate
00:48

Collins says National would give skilled workers same treatment 'Ardern's given to the Australian rugby team'
02:43

'I'm a fighter' - Judith Collins defends poor Colmar Brunton results

Full video: First leaders' debate - Jacinda Ardern v Judith Collins