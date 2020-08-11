TODAY |

Judith Collins says she 'always' carries a face mask to 'be prepared' for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Judith Collins says she always carries a face mask in her handbag.

The National leader says she has it with her in her handbag “to be prepared”. Source: 1 NEWS

It follows the Government’s recommendation last week for all New Zealanders to have a supply of face masks for everyone in their household.

The National Party leader was asked during a media conference today whether she had one of her own, to which she responded and said she always did.

“I do have a mask in my handbag, actually,” said Ms Collins.

"I do always have my mask with me."

Ms Collins said she didn’t think she need to have it, but thought it better to be "prepared".

“Because I am hoping that all the assurances, that the quarantine at the border is working.

“But I’m wondering why all of a sudden we’re talking about masks, and why you’re even asking me about it. But I have it there because it's easy for me to have it and I think if there should be something then I need to be prepared.”

When asked by a reporter if she could demonstrate how to put the mask on, she said she could, but she didn’t partake in“gotcha politics or gotcha journalism”.

