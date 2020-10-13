TODAY |

Judith Collins says obesity is ‘generally’ a weakness, urges personal responsibility over blaming the 'system'

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins says Kiwis shouldn't blame the "system" for obesity, because it is “generally” a weakness that people need to take personal responsibility for. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Collins says obesity is “generally” a personal weakness and urges people to stop blaming the system. Source: 1 NEWS

On the campaign trail today, Collins told reporters obesity wasn’t an epidemic.

“No, it’s not catching,” she said.

When asked whether her comments were discriminatory, Collins said: “Oh, come on.

“Many of us can do better on this. I’ll tell you what, take some personal responsibility.”

Massey University researcher Cat Pause, who describes herself as a fat studies scholar, labelled Collins’ attitudes to obesity “heartless” on Newstalk ZB yesterday.

"It fits in line with a larger neoliberal project, which is about positioning individuals as being solely responsible for their own health and well-being, and suggesting neither the larger society nor the state has any role to play,” Pause said.

"We are a community. We need to take care of one another."

read more
Kiwi father of five gives rare unflinching insight into struggle with morbid obesity

In response, Collins said today: “Do you know what is heartless? It’s actually thinking that someone else can cure these issues.

“We can all take personal responsibility, and we all have to own up to our little weaknesses on these matters.”

A reporter then asked if Collins considered obesity a weakness.

Collins replied obesity was “generally” a weakness that people need to take responsibility for.

“Do not blame systems for personal choices.”

The National Party's health policy, which it released in September, proposes to replace the 2015 Childhood Obesity Plan with a new national strategy that addresses all age groups. 

The party also wants to make 15 minutes of daily exercise compulsory in all schools within five years as part of its "Daily Mile" programme.

New Zealand
Your Vote 2020
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Kind soul' - Two Kiwis dead after woman allegedly killed by her partner in Melbourne
2
The Warehouse employees feel 'disrespected' over hundreds of job losses after company claimed wage subsidy
3
Trump throws face masks to crowds of supporters at first rally since Covid-19 diagnosis
4
Help needed to identify pedestrian hit by vehicle in Auckland
5
With days left to go, early voting for 2020 election surpasses all early votes in 2017
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One new imported Covid-19 case recorded in NZ today

'We've checked every single animal' - SPCA refutes puppy mill cruelty accusations

Help needed to identify pedestrian hit by vehicle in Auckland
00:40

Jacinda Ardern helps make wooden figurines of herself, Clarke Gayford on campaign trail