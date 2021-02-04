Judith Collins says not being allowed to speak at Parliamentary pōwhiri in Waitangi was sexist

National leader Judith Collins says not being allowed to speak at a Parliamentary pōwhiri in Waitangi today was sexist.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While Jacinda Ardern was allowed to speak, Collins was not.

"It's actually all about all women, Wahine Toa, who wish to be able to be able to have their say," Collins said.

"And that's really important - we've spent so much time talking about racism, let's just think about sometimes, every girl gets a chance too."

Waitangi Parliamentary pōwhiri sees Judith Collins allowed to speak next year

National MP Shane Reti also expressed his disappointment.

“We must not forget the mana and power of women who house life,” Reti said in te reo.

Ngāti Hine iwi leader Waihoroi Shortland said it would change next year.