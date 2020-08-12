Judith Collins says move to Level 3 'the right thing to do', but impacts could be 'devastating'

The National Party is seeking explanations from the Government as to how the latest cases of community transmission of Covid-19 came about in Auckland.

Four members of the same South Auckland family have tested positive to the virus, and authorities have been unable to trace how the first person to fall ill - a man in his 50s - contracted it.

As a result, Auckland will move to Level 3 restrictions at midday, and the rest of the country will move to Level 2 at the same time.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast, National Party leader Judith Collins said moving to Level 3 in Auckland "was the right thing to do", but was concerned about the "devastating" impacts it would have on business.

"The Prime Minister said to me she was taking this seriously, which I think she needs to, I think it's utterly devastating," she told Breakfast host Scotty Stevenson.

"I had three calls last night from small businesses, one of them an owner in utter tears looking at the loss of her business, having got through the Level 4 lockdown which almost destroyed the business, now looking at whether it's going to be completely finished this time.

"This is a very devastating time for people in business and their employees."

After speaking to Jacinda Ardern shortly before the Prime Minister made her announcement last night, Ms Collins believed the infections must be connected to the border or a managed isolation facility.