TODAY |

Judith Collins says move to Level 3 'the right thing to do', but impacts could be 'devastating'

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party is seeking explanations from the Government as to how the latest cases of community transmission of Covid-19 came about in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader says the infections must have come from the border or a managed isolation facility. Source: Breakfast

Four members of the same South Auckland family have tested positive to the virus, and authorities have been unable to trace how the first person to fall ill - a man in his 50s - contracted it.

As a result, Auckland will move to Level 3 restrictions at midday, and the rest of the country will move to Level 2 at the same time.

Read more
Jacinda Ardern pleads for calm in wake of new community Covid-19 cases

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast, National Party leader Judith Collins said moving to Level 3 in Auckland "was the right thing to do", but was concerned about the "devastating" impacts it would have on business.

"The Prime Minister said to me she was taking this seriously, which I think she needs to, I think it's utterly devastating," she told Breakfast host Scotty Stevenson.

"I had three calls last night from small businesses, one of them an owner in utter tears looking at the loss of her business, having got through the Level 4 lockdown which almost destroyed the business, now looking at whether it's going to be completely finished this time.

Read more
Auckland returns to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown - what you need to know

"This is a very devastating time for people in business and their employees." 

After speaking to Jacinda Ardern shortly before the Prime Minister made her announcement last night, Ms Collins believed the infections must be connected to the border or a managed isolation facility.

She also said the Prime Minister indicated a decision on whether Auckland would move to Level 4 or Level 2 would be made on Friday. 

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city
2
Judith Collins says move to Level 3 'the right thing to do', but impacts could be 'devastating'
3
LIVE: Auckland prepares for move to Covid-19 Alert Level 3, rest of NZ moving to Level 2
4
Auckland returns to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown - what you need to know
5
What all of NZ outside Auckland should expect as Covid-19 Alert Level 2 begins again
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jacinda Ardern pleads for calm in wake of new community Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 testing centres get boost following community transmission in Auckland
04:38

Taupō's litter-collecting warrior racks up 11 tonnes of trash
04:43

Department of Conservation course in Canterbury churning out new rangers