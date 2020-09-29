TODAY |

Judith Collins says Kiwis don't want Government 'dictated by people who think that tax is love'

Source:  1 NEWS

National party leader Judith Collins says she's unfazed by poll results which show her party well behind Labour.

The National Party leader says the only polling data she's focused on is the results on election day. Source: 1 NEWS

Collins told media today the only poll that matters was the results on election day on October 17.

"People should always understand that most New Zealanders do not want a far left Government dictated by people who think that tax is love," she said.

Last night, 1 NEWS' latest Colmar Brunton poll had National's party support up to 33 per cent - up two per cent from last week’s poll.

However, they are still trailing by a sizeable 14 per cent behind Labour.

Labour dropped down one per cent to 47 per cent, meaning it would have 59 seats in Parliament – not enough to govern alone if the results were reflected at next month’s election.

When asked if she's concerned people may vote strategically for Labour to avoid Greens' input on the next Government, Collins said "the very strategic vote for any National voter is a National Party vote and a National electorate vote".

Collins said she hasn't lost hope of a pathway to power.

