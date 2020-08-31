Judith Collins says husband isn't sexist after anti-Ardern memes lead to him being racially abused

The husband of National leader Judith Collins has been racially abused after posting a number of anti-Jacinda Ardern memes on his social media accounts.
Chinese-Samoan David Wong-Tung posted one meme today on his Facebook account that read “Unite against CINDY-20” and another over the weekend with a picture of Ms Ardern that was captioned "The Incredible Sulk".
This afternoon, he shared a link from the National Party's Meme Working Group with a screenshot of one commenter who calls Mr Wong Tung an “ape”.
Ms Collins was asked about her husband’s meme posting during a media stand-up today, saying she hadn’t been able to get him to listen to her at any point in their 41-year relationship.
“Do you know we’ve been together for 41 years? I’ve never been able to get him to do anything I tell him to do,” she said.
“So I’ve just said to him, ‘It’s not what I would do,’ but he’s an adult, he makes his own decisions and I think he just gets sick of people having a go at him and me.”
Mr Wong-Tung repeatedly defended his posting of the memes in comments on the posts, saying it was just his opinion and it was great that he was able to share his opinion in a democracy.