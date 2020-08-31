Judith Collins says husband isn't sexist after anti-Ardern memes lead to him being racially abused

The husband of National leader Judith Collins has been racially abused after posting a number of anti-Jacinda Ardern memes on his social media accounts.

Chinese-Samoan David Wong-Tung posted one meme today on his Facebook account that read “Unite against CINDY-20” and another over the weekend with a picture of Ms Ardern that was captioned "The Incredible Sulk".

This afternoon, he shared a link from the National Party's Meme Working Group with a screenshot of one commenter who calls Mr Wong Tung an “ape”.

Ms Collins was asked about her husband’s meme posting during a media stand-up today, saying she hadn’t been able to get him to listen to her at any point in their 41-year relationship.

“Do you know we’ve been together for 41 years? I’ve never been able to get him to do anything I tell him to do,” she said.

“So I’ve just said to him, ‘It’s not what I would do,’ but he’s an adult, he makes his own decisions and I think he just gets sick of people having a go at him and me.”