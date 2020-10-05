Judith Collins says accusations she politicised her faith 'utterly offensive'

National leader Judith Collins says accusations she is politicising her faith is "utterly offensive".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National leader visited St Thomas in Tāmaki yesterday and prayed in the chapel before casting her vote.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I was simply asked by the Minister if I would like to make a prayer," Collins said today. "As an Anglican I see no problem with it. After all it was Sunday."

New Conservative leader Leighton Baker told 1 NEWS he thought Collins was "concerned New Conservatives are taking a bit of the vote, she wants to try and grab that". The party received 1.4 per cent support in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

Collins said today claims she was politicising her faith "deeply offensive".

"I'm not ashamed of being a Christian. I'm happy to be one."

She said she goes to church several times a year.

"If you think about any other religion and people take a moment to pray, people don't actually say anything do they?"

"I'm a confirmed Anglican... of course, I’m going to take that moment to pray. Faith is a personal thing. I didn't ask the media to come with me."

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said she considered herself agnostic after being asked about her religion today.

"I was raised in a religious (mormon) household. I’ve always been proud of my upbringing but I now consider myself agnostic."