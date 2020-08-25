Judith Collins raises concerns over foreign port worker leaving managed isolation without being tested for Covid-19

National leader Judith Collins today raised concerns over a foreign port worker leaving managed isolation without being tested for Covid-19.

Ms Collins outlined a recent incident which she claims saw a port worker arrive in New Zealand from Belgium and only spend one night in managed isolation.

"Does it concern her that a crew member of the Bahamas registered cargo ship the Charles Island - currently moored in Tauranga Harbour having travelled here from Mexico - flew in from Belgium three days ago and spent just one night in Auckland’s Novotel and then was driven two hours to the vessel by a privately-contracted van driver and was allowed to board without being tested?"

The Prime Minister answered by saying there are protocols in place for companies who need international freight workers.

"There are protocols in place that allow port workers, because essentially freight would not be able to move internationally if international freight companies were not able to access their staff.

"So there are protocols around whether or not individuals in those circumstances can have any contact outside of being immediately on vessels or immediately departing vessels and going home."

Ms Collins then pressed whether other workers at the port and on the vessel knew to physically distance from the worker who she claims had not been tested for Covid-19.

"I wouldn’t want to speak to an individual case without having details, but what I would refer the Member to are maritime protocols which have been in place for sometime," Ms Ardern responded.

The exchange comes as Covid-19 test results from 720 high-priority workers tested at the Port of Tauranga last week have now all returned negative.