TODAY |

Judith Collins pleads for MIQ flexibility after 'heart-breaking' story of terminally ill Kiwi being refused

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins has described the story of a terminally ill Kiwi refused an emergency spot in managed isolation to say his goodbyes as "heart-breaking".

Your playlist will load after this ad

National's leader refused to believe there aren't spots at the border for sick New Zealanders to come home. Source: 1 NEWS

Ski instructor Trev Pointing was diagnosed with a brain tumour towards the end of 2019 and had been treated in Japan where he lives with his wife and two children. 

After he was given just months to live when it remerged at the end of 2020, Pointing's family made an emergency application for a place in MIQ, according to Stuff.

Their hopes of returning back to New Zealand were slashed after the application was denied due to not fitting under the "serious risk to health" category.

Collins is adamant there must be space available somewhere across the country's MIQ facilities, with the government setting aside 150 rooms for emergencies each fortnight.

"I just can't believe there's not a spot somewhere, whether or not it would mean putting some people in to another space or whatever." 

Collins says there needs to be "some flexibility" taken by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for people in situations like Trev Pointing to get home. 

It shouldn't come at the expense of allowing others through managed isolation, with Collins saying flexibility needs to extend beyond dictating who is allowed in. 

This comes after The Wiggles were given spots in MIQ after having sold tickets for their upcoming national tour without having secured isolation rooms. 

Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved

"I don't think it's a case of the Wiggles or New Zealanders who are desperate to come home. It can be both and it should be," Collins said.

"We should be more flexible with this than we seem to be at the moment." 

He's not the only one in this situation either, with Collins stating she's heard from several families desperately wanting to bring sick relatives back home. 

"It’s a really hard ask for our people, for a brain tumour, it’s as bad as it gets really".

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's exit from Warriors confirmed with star swapping codes for All Blacks 'dream'
2
Auckland Waitangi events canned amid Covid fears
3
No new Covid community cases, new requirements for Pullman guests, staff come into force
4
Nunuk Nuraini, creator of cult classic Indomie mi goreng, dies aged 59
5
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

US secretary of state praises NZ’s Covid-19 response in ‘warm’ call with Mahuta

Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Hamilton

Some ready-to-eat salads recalled nationwide due to listeria risk

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in European Union