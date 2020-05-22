Judith Collins offers rare praise for Ardern, criticises Bridges, but won’t reveal her caucus vote

She wouldn’t be drawn on who she will vote for as National leader today, but high-profile MP Judith Collins did make the frank admission that Simon Bridges’ communication skills are lacking as she offered rare praise for Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Collins was clearly enjoying the media spotlight ahead of today’s caucus meeting.

“I think we are looking forward to a vote,” Ms Collins told reporters at Wellington Airport.

“I am enjoying today because you all want to talk to me.”

Ms Collins did say she was not making a run to be Opposition leader.

“Not this time,” she said.

“We have a lot of very good leaders in our team and I’m very happy to support who wins today.

“I always like to keep my vote to myself.”

Ms Collins said she was not aware of a possibility of there being more challengers other than Todd Muller if the vote was tight.

There was a stark critique of Mr Bridges compared with Ms Ardern after she was asked to rank the Prime Minister on a scale of one to 10.

“She [Ms Ardern] has never actually led me, but I think she is an excellent communicator,” she said.

“[Bridges is] not quite [there] in terms of the communication skills. He doesn’t quite have those, but I think he’s a very good leader.

Ms Collins did say she thinks she could be a good Prime Minister.