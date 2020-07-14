Judith Collins new National Party leader - 1 NEWS understands

Judith Collins is the new leader of the National Party, 1 NEWS understands.

Judith Collins Source: Getty

Todd Muller announced his resignation as leader this morning, 53 days after rolling Simon Bridges. Nikki Kaye was named acting leader.

Todd Muller's 53 days: Controversy, resignations and minor surgery

At 7.33am, Mr Muller released a statement announcing he would be retiring as leader of the Opposition and the National Party - effective immediately. His party's MPs learned of his resignation at the same time, 1 NEWS understands.

Mr Muller was not on the emergency caucus call this morning when the National Party learned of his resignation as leader, 1 NEWS understands.

Less than two months ago, Mr Bridges and his deputy Paula Bennett were rolled by Mr Muller.

At the time, Mr Muller told MPs it was necessary as the party could not win with Mr Bridges at the helm.

Earlier today, Judith Collins told media at Auckland airport said she was "leaving everything to the caucus" when asked if she was throwing her hat in the ring as new leader.