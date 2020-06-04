Judith Collins dresses down Labour's Tamati Coffey after he calls National MP Melissa Lee ‘love’

Tamati Coffey has come under fire from Judith Collins after calling National MP Melissa Lee “love”.

Tamati Coffey and Judith Collins. Source: 1 NEWS

In a select committee hearing argument which was recorded, Ms Lee suggests there should be two microphones when two ministers appear in front of the committee.

"Hey, hey, stick to your job, love, ordering around the microphones,” Mr Coffey said before laughing.

"Ordering my group around," a laughing Mr Coffey continued.

Ms Lee says she is suggesting rather than ordering anyone around.

"That's why you work in TV, don't you?" Mr Coffey replied to Ms Lee, who was the host of TV show Asia Downunder before entering Parliament. Mr Coffey also has a television background, having worked as a weatherman at TVNZ before entering Parliament.

"Excuse me, I do have a name, my name is not, 'eh eh eh,'" the National MP said to a laughing Mr Coffey.

The Labour MP's comments earned him a dressing down on Twitter from Ms Collins.