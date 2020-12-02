Judith Collins dismisses PM's climate emergency declaration as 'somewhat virtue signalling'

National Party leader Judith Collins is calling the Government's decision to declare a climate emergency in New Zealand "somewhat virtue signalling", criticising a lack of plans to tackle the issue.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern intends to put forward a motion to declare a climate emergency today.

"What it actually means for us is that it sends a very clear signal into the public sector around the priority that we place on climate action, mitigation and adaptation," Ardern said on Monday.

"It does send that strong message around where we place our priorities as a Government."

However, this morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast, Collins said the Government could be doing more than just declaring an emergency.

"If it's such an emergency why wasn't it done yesterday?" she said.

"We take climate change very seriously and our view very clearly is that just declaring an emergency with no plan as to what to do is actually somewhat virtue signalling rather than actually just having a proper plan."

Collins suggested the Government could instead electrify it's own car fleet.

"They said they were going to and they've got, what, about 18 or something cars that are electric. There's a lot more they could be doing."

1 NEWS has sought comment from Climate Change Minister and Green Party co-leader James Shaw regarding Collins' allegation.

"The other part they could be doing is, for instance, having less coal being used for electricity generation and partly that's to do with the lack of supply of natural gas during the winter, so more coal being used rather than natural gas is not good.

"Also there's some things they could be doing around some of the hydro, but also little hydro projects. There's also some around some of the geothermal projects they could be doing. They could be actually be getting things consented faster and doing them as part of their fast-tracking of consents."