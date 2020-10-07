Judith Collins denies division in National Party, says matter of leaked email 'dealt with'

National Party leader Judith Collins says the matter with MP Denise Lee, which led to suspicions of a division in the party, has been "dealt with".

She spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, less than two weeks out from the election, after an email leaked to Newshub yesterday showed National's Auckland Council spokesperson Denise Lee criticising a policy announced to review the local body.

Lee called it a "highly problematic idea", a "nightmare" and "another working group", and said bypassing her was "incredibly poor form and displays a shockingly bad example of poor culture", while another National Party member said Collins was consistently "making up policy on the hoof" and creating division.

After the leak, a National MP yesterday also told 1 NEWS the party hadn’t had a caucus call or poll result for weeks and that there was a culture issue in the party. The MP said Collins had “bullied” Lee and hadn’t brought the caucus together.

However, Collins continued to deny a rift in her party on Breakfast this morning.

"You're always going to get some people who find the stresses and strains of a campaign and the long hours and everything else that's going on in their lives something where they maybe make mistakes," she said.

"I personally really love campaigning and love campaigns and love the energy of it but not everybody deals with it quite the same way.

"You would have seen that Ms Lee has put out a statement on that, confirming that she understands the process and her support for me as the leader."

Yesterday, Lee said she "completely disagreed" with the actions of the MP who leaked her email, which was intended for internal purposes only.

"I accept the leadership’s decision about the policy announcement which acknowledges that Auckland Council needs to lift its performance," she said in a statement.

"I remain focused on winning the seat of Maungakiekie and unreservedly support Judith Collins as leader and future Prime Minister."