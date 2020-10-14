Judith Collins defends senior National MPs' campaign work – 'Absolutely pulling their weight'

National Party leader Judith Collins says her front bench are "absolutely pulling their weight" and supporting her all the way, even if they aren't always by her side.

Collins spoke to John Campbell on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, with just three days to go before election day.

Campbell said there had been "more sightings of Elvis" than some in her top bench on the campaign trail - including Simon Bridges, Todd McClay, Todd Muller, Louise Upston and Scott Simpson.

"Campaigns these days are very much along a presidential style so they are off doing all sorts of things in electorates, not only their own but all around the country," Collins said.

"They're absolutely pulling their weight, they absolutely are and so the thing is it's not going to make the national news or even Breakfast but they're out there with other candidates helping them, going to public meetings, doing things with them and they make the local news, say in Ashburton or whatever, but it's not going to make it here.

"I love the fact that they're ringing me, they're texting me, they're letting me know what they're doing, and you know the other thing they're doing - constantly they're sending me messages of support and saying 'just keep going Judith, you're doing a great job'. It's great."

However when questioned about how solo she appears to be flying, Collins said she's also been criticised for having so many MPs with her at stand ups.

"Wherever I go I've got our local MPs and candidates with me ... you've just got to get on and do the job."

She's also holding on to hope of a win at the election, despite Labour ahead in every poll for the last five months. The latest poll had Labour on 47 per cent - 15 percentage points ahead of National's 32 per cent.

"We absolutely can [win] it's just going to be tough and that's why I've got the job, it's a tough job," Collins said.