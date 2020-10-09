Judith Collins coy on whether internal poll numbers are being kept from National MPs

National Party leader Judith Collins and a senior MP seem to have confirmed that National MPs are not being shown the party's internal poll numbers in the lead-up to the election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Simon Bridges told MediaWorks this morning that he hadn't seen any National Party polling since Parliament ended, and that he wasn't even sure if any had been done.

He also said it didn't really matter, because he was not a "poll-driven fruitcake".

"You can focus on all of that stuff, or you can get out and do your job," Bridges said.

Asked about whether or not MPs are seeing the internal polls today, Collins today said that "people are getting updates".

"The internal polling is more important when we don't have the public polling," Collins said.

She made reference to a series of 1NEWS Colmar-Brunton polls, the latest of which came out last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"At the moment we're getting multiple public polls coming through, and that is a very good indicator for people as to how much harder they need to work."

Collins echoed Bridges' sentiments, saying "it's very important that they get on with the job and not worry so much about that - they're getting candidates' updates, I don't run the candidates' calls, but they're getting updates.