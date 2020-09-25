Judith Collins claims if she were PM 'the All Blacks would be winning'

Judith Collins claims if she was New Zealand's Prime Minister, the All Blacks would be winning.

Today Collins was asked if she were Prime Minister, would she let the All Blacks come out of isolation early to spend Christmas with their families?

The Rugby Championship draw was met with disdain by NZ Rugby as All Blacks players would be in managed quarantine during Christmas, away from families.

Instead of answering, Collins took a different approach and claimed that if she were Prime Minister, "the All Blacks would be winning".

"That's the only thing you need to know about that."

The All Blacks last played during the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where they were knocked out by England in the semi-finals, before beating Wales in the third-place match.

Asked how she would get the All Blacks winning again, Collins said she would be "out there on the training field, giving instructions".