Judith Collins calls 'yo-yo lockdown disappointing'

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins has tonight called the latest Covid-19 restrictions "disappointing for all".

Judith Collins. Source: Getty

Her comments come as a new community case with no current definitive link to the Auckland February cluster led to Auckland being moved back to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2.

Covid-19: Auckland to move back to Alert Level 3 restrictions for 7 days

Both moves come into force at 6am tomorrow morning.

“No one wants to be yo-yoing in and out lockdown," Collins says.

“National said the decision to go out of Level 3 on February 17 was a bold and ambitious call.

“At the time we still didn’t know the source of the original case, there were two new community cases of the more transmissible strain that day, and not all of the high school students had been tested.

“Now Auckland is back in lockdown with all the consequences that brings."

She also voiced her opinion on recent cases not isolating when they should have been.

Jacinda Ardern says people not following Covid-19 rules have created high-risk situations

“We need to consider tougher penalties against those who are not following public health advice around isolation and testing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new case is a contact of a Papatoetoe High School student who tested negative. Source: 1 NEWS

“All New Zealanders will be frustrated at the level of non-compliance. Relying on people to do the right thing looks to have reached its limits and we may need tougher penalties to make sure everyone follows the rules.

“We urge Aucklanders affected by isolation measures and requests for testing to follow public health advice and orders.”

