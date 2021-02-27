Judith Collins calls 'yo-yo lockdown disappointing'

National leader Judith Collins has tonight called the latest Covid-19 restrictions "disappointing for all".

Judith Collins. Source: Getty

Her comments come as a new community case with no current definitive link to the Auckland February cluster led to Auckland being moved back to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2.

Both moves come into force at 6am tomorrow morning.

“No one wants to be yo-yoing in and out lockdown," Collins says.

“National said the decision to go out of Level 3 on February 17 was a bold and ambitious call.



“At the time we still didn’t know the source of the original case, there were two new community cases of the more transmissible strain that day, and not all of the high school students had been tested.



“Now Auckland is back in lockdown with all the consequences that brings."

She also voiced her opinion on recent cases not isolating when they should have been.

“We need to consider tougher penalties against those who are not following public health advice around isolation and testing.

