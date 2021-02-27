Judith Collins calls 'yo-yo lockdown disappointing'

National leader Judith Collins has tonight called the latest Covid-19 restrictions "disappointing for all".
Her comments come as a new community case with no current definitive link to the Auckland February cluster led to Auckland being moved back to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2.
Both moves come into force at 6am tomorrow morning.
“No one wants to be yo-yoing in and out lockdown," Collins says.
“National said the decision to go out of Level 3 on February 17 was a bold and ambitious call.
“At the time we still didn’t know the source of the original case, there were two new community cases of the more transmissible strain that day, and not all of the high school students had been tested.
“Now Auckland is back in lockdown with all the consequences that brings."
She also voiced her opinion on recent cases not isolating when they should have been.
“We need to consider tougher penalties against those who are not following public health advice around isolation and testing.
“All New Zealanders will be frustrated at the level of non-compliance. Relying on people to do the right thing looks to have reached its limits and we may need tougher penalties to make sure everyone follows the rules.
“We urge Aucklanders affected by isolation measures and requests for testing to follow public health advice and orders.”