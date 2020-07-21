Text scandal: Judith Collins calls for National MP Andrew Falloon to leave Parliament today

National Party leader Judith Collins wants disgraced MP Andrew Falloon to resign from Parliament today, after it's believed he sent pornographic images to a 19-year-old woman.

Yesterday Mr Falloon announced he wouldn't be standing at the election, saying he had made "a number of mistakes" and was dealing with "unresolved grief" after a friend's suicide.

It was later revealed Mr Falloon is alleged to have sent pornographic material to a 19-year-old woman.

Today Ms Collins says she wants him to resign from Parliament today, rather than leaving at the election.

"I've now come to the conclusion that with the shifting nature of his story, that it would be best if he resigned immediately from Parliament," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

A source told 1 NEWS that Mr Falloon's explanations were not consistent and were continuing to change, raising further alarm bells among the party's leadership and senior staff.

Ms Collins couldn't commit to whether she'd sack him herself, saying: "This is a matter for caucus but I am taking this very seriously."

Addressing recent claims Mr Falloon's phone was taken and another person sent the image, Ms Collins says he didn't tell her that.

"He admitted the allegation that the young woman had provided through to the Prime Minister," she says.

"The issue is that Andrew Falloon advised me he has significant mental health issues and that he's receiving help with that.

"If someone tells me they have those sort of issues, then I take them at their word."

The young woman had contacted police initially before telling the Prime Minister's office, Ms Collins says.