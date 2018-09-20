TODAY |

Judith Collins calls out David Seymour after he calls Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman 'a real menace to freedom'

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has received support from an unlikely corner, with National MP Judith Collins calling out ACT Leader David Seymour who called the MP a "real menace to the freedom in this country" in an interview.

The typically hard-nosed MP, Ms Collins, has taken to Twitter telling Mr Seymour to lay off.

In the interview on radio station Magic, Mr Seymour was discussing the Christchurch Call and the role social media played in the Christchurch terrorist attack on March 15 which was livestreamed to Facebook.

Ms Ghahraman has previously spoken out about New Zealand not being immune to hate speech, but Mr Seymour compares her to China's Communist Party general secretary Xi Jinping in the interview, and even said Mr Jinping was more liberal.

"Golriz Ghahraman is completely wrong, I don't know if she understands what she's saying but she is a real menace to freedom in this country," he says in the interview. He also referred to several well-known murders, including Hitler, as people "who used suppression of free expression to gain power".

However, jumping to Ms Ghahraman's defence, Ms Collins snapped back on Twitter today saying it was "time for some 'time out' on this".

"Please don’t refer to Golriz in this way. I do not agree with almost anything she says but she is a person and it does not assist political debate to dehumanise her like that," the Tweet says.

Ms Ghahraman also responded on Twitter, labelling what Mr Seymour said as "dangerous and dirty".

"David Seymour is dog whistling to racists. The same racists who were just caught talking about how to kill me. Otherwise why not mention that the Justice Minister and PM are also leading on hate speech reform? This is dangerous and dirty. This is not NZ," she said in her tweet.

Green Party MPs Julie Ann Genter and Chlöe Swarbrick have commented on the Tweet thanking Ms Collins for standing up for Ms Ghahraman.

Judith Collins. Source: 1 NEWS
