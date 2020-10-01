TODAY |

Judith Collins 'absolutely' rules out coalition between National and Advance NZ - 'I'm not insane'

Source:  1 NEWS

National party leader Judith Collins has delivered one of her most crushing responses yet in the lead up to this year's election while ruling out any potential coalitions with Advance NZ or the New Conservative Party.

The National Party leader didn't pull any punches talking about the New Conservative Party either. Source: 1 NEWS

While campaigning in Kerikeri today, a reporter noted that besides National, the most hoardings belonged to Advance NZ - the political party co-led by former National MP Jami-Lee Ross and New Zealand Public Party leader Billy Te Kahika.

The journalist then went on to ask Collins if Advance NZ were to make it into parliament, would National rule out a coalition with them.

The New Zealand First leader says his reasons for saying no to the offer are "obvious". Source: 1 NEWS

"Absolutely," Collins responded bluntly.

She was then asked why. 

"Because I'm not insane."

The answer was met by laughter and applause from fellow party members and some other media present before Collins was asked if the New Conservative Party could also be ruled out.

"I don't think that's going to be a problem," she said.

"I think we'll be fine."

