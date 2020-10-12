TODAY |

Judge tells agitated Christchurch white supremacist to 'stop the noise' as parole breach charge dropped

Joy Reid, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A white supremacist was breathing heavily and pacing in the dock as he had a charge of breaching his parole dropped.

Philip Arps outside Christchurch District Court. Source: 1 NEWS

Philip Arps was sent to jail for 21 months last year for distributing the video of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

He was released in January on strict conditions, but was arrested in August for allegedly breaching one by loitering near a Christchurch mosque.

His defence counsel Anselm Williams told the Christchurch District Court today that CCTV footage showed he "hadn't breached his conditions" and that his client had suffered significant "expense, inconvenience and distress" as a result.

The charge against him was today dropped.

During the hearing, Arps made varying hand gestures, was breathing loudly, jiggling and pacing in the dock and was told by the judge to "stop the noise".

He is seeking costs from the Crown associated with the dropped charge. That hearing is set down for November 10.

Arps abused media as he walked out of the court house .

