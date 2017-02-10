 

Judge denies request to halt Dakota Access pipeline work opposed by Standing Rock Sioux tribes

Associated Press

A federal judge today rejected a request by two American Indian tribes for an emergency order halting construction of the remaining section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

US District Judge James Boasberg, in Washington, D.C, said that as long as the oil isn't flowing through the pipeline, there is no immediate harm to the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes, which are suing to stop the project.

Despite freezing temperatures, protesters are still holding their ground and resisting the Dakota Access pipeline.
But he said he'd consider the arguments more thoroughly at another hearing on February 27.

The tribes requested the temporary injunction last week after Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners got federal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

That's the last big section of the $5.3 billion pipeline that would need to be constructed before it could carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The tribes say the pipeline would endanger their cultural sites and water supply.

They added a religious freedom component to their case last week by arguing that clean water is necessary to practice the Sioux religion and that the mere presence of the pipeline renders the water impure.

The hotly contested Dakota Access pipeline now has the go ahead from the Trump administration.
At the hearing, though, Boasberg said the harm to the tribe apparently would come from the pipeline being turned on and the oil flowing through it, not from the pipeline's mere presence.

Energy Transfer Partners received final approval from the Army last week to lay pipe under the reservoir and to complete the 1,900-km pipeline, which would move North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois. Drilling work began immediately under Lake Oahe, which is the water source for both tribes.

The company's attorneys filed court documents overnight urging Boasberg to reject the tribes' request, calling the new religious freedom argument "exceedingly tardy," ''not construction-related" and a "last-minute delay tactic."

Dakota Access Pipeline protests continue as authorities violently fight back at the reservation.
"Dakota Access has the greatest respect for the religious beliefs and traditions of (tribes)."

