Jubilant ACT leader David Seymour arrives at party’s election HQ by speedboat

ACT leader David Seymour has “thanked the people of New Zealand” on what is looking like a triumphant night for his party.

Seymour arrived by speedboat to ACT Party HQ on the Auckland waterfront.

A group of cheering supporters welcomed him ashore, before he gave a jubilant speech.

“I want to thank my neighbours in the Epsom electorate for returning me again and I look forward to working for you from Monday morning.

“I want to thank the people of New Zealand, around 200,000 New Zealanders who have put their trust in ACT and this fabulously independent team of ACT MPs to work for you.

“For the ACT Party, this is just a steppingstone for better policies for all New Zealanders.”

At the time of writing, ACT is currently sitting on 7.6 per cent with a projected 10 seats in Parliament.

Seymour also has a handy lead in the Epsom electorate, where he is the incumbent.

Seymour was the lone ACT representative in the previous Parliament.

