Joyce delays decision on Reserve Bank access to powerful new home borrowing restrictions

Corin Dann

1 NEWS Political Editor

Finance Minister Steven Joyce wants more work done on the merits of debt to income ratios before he agrees to let the Reserve Bank have access to them to cool off the housing market.

The Reserve Bank said last year it wanted the debt to income tool or DTIs at its disposal and asked the then Finance Minister Bill English to a sign a new Memorandum of Understanding that would allow it to use them, if needed. 

The Finance Minister says interest rates are starting to rise and housing supply is increasing.
Debt to income ratios are used in the UK and limit the quantity of loans banks can issue where the loan is more than 4.5 times a borrower's income.  

In Auckland, median house prices are running at about 10 times median income. 

At Select Committee today, Mr Joyce said he wanted a cost benefit analysis done on DTIs before deciding on whether the Reserve Bank can use them. 

Today's move could be seen as an attempt by Mr Joyce to ensure DTIs don't become an election issue. If implemented they could hurt first home buyers particularly in Auckland. 

However, Mr Joyce insists the move is not about getting DTIs off the election year agenda and he says it's possible he may still make a decision on them before the election.

Mr Joyce has also warned home buyers today to be cautious about buying at the moment given interest rates are starting to rise. 

He says people need to think about what they might be paying on loans in three or four years.

He has also signalled he doesn't believe there is much upside left in house prices, given rising interest rates and the big housing supply boost that's coming on board particularly in Auckland. 

