'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

The woman who Sir Bob Jones has said it will be "very enjoyable" to sue over a petition set up to strip him of his knighthood, has doubled down on her public criticism of what she sees as "flagrant hate speech".

Over 47,000 people have now signed Renae Maihi's petition, arguing "Bob Jones no longer deserves to carry the title of 'Sir'" following a column he wrote saying a "Maori Gratitude Day" should be established.

Ms Maihi issued a statement to Te Karere explaining the "hurt" she felt that led up to her starting the petition.

"People like Bob Jones forget that the honours and platform they possess are not a birthright," Ms Maihi said.

"A knighthood is meant to be an honour. However Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour over 15 per cent of that society, and the first peoples of this country."

Mr Jones argued in his piece last Friday, which was later removed from the NBR website, that "as there are no full-blooded Maoris in existence it indisputably follows that had it not been for migrants, mainly Brits, not a single Maori alive today … would have existed."

Mr Jones told 1 NEWS yesterday his column was "a p*sstake".

He said he plans to sue her over the definition of hate speech.

He told 1 NEWS he "didn't care" about the petition, which he earlier described as "infantile".

Ms Maihi said she was deeply upset by the NBR column.

"After reading Jones' comments I was up all night and I couldn't sleep," she said.

"It hurts on a visceral level to have such offensive comments made about your people, and this is a feeling that I know many others share.

"Everyday it seems there's another negative comment out there about our people, and everyday we have to go to bed heavy hearted."

Ms Maihi said she has as yet had no response from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"However, I do think that [Ms Ardern] has made some great attempts to bring dignity to our people, particularly taking the time to listen at Waitangi."