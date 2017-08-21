Jonathan Coleman confirms he will not contest National Party leadership

Jonathan Coleman has ruled himself out as a contender for the National Party leadership.

He confirmed the news today that he is not going to be seeking the party's leadership at this time.

Three candidates Judith Collins, Amy Adams and Simon Bridges have announced their official bids.

"I think we have three great candidates there and basically I've made my decision on the basis of who is going to be best to beat Labour in 2020," Mr Coleman said today.

"I'm not going to reveal who I'm going to be supporting but anyone of those three I think will do a great job."

Previously, Mr Coleman contested the National Party leadership when John Key stood down as Prime Minister in late 2016.