 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jonathan Coleman confirms he will not contest National Party leadership

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jonathan Coleman has ruled himself out as a contender for the National Party leadership.

National's health spokesperson Jonathan Coleman says the subsidy will allow a further 600,000 New Zealanders to access low-cost healthcare.

Source: 1 NEWS

He confirmed the news today that he is not going to be seeking the party's leadership at this time. 

Three candidates Judith Collins, Amy Adams and Simon Bridges have announced their official bids.

"I think we have three great candidates there and basically I've made my decision on the basis of who is going to be best to beat Labour in 2020," Mr Coleman said today.

"I'm not going to reveal who I'm going to be supporting but anyone of those three I think will do a great job."

Previously, Mr Coleman contested the National Party leadership when John Key stood down as Prime Minister in late 2016. 


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

2
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

00:29
3
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

'They were scared of him' - Expelled student Nikolas Cruz, 19, suspect in school massacre that left 17 dead

00:18
4
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

5
A family reunites following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Photo Gallery: Images of disbelief and heartbreak after ex-student opens fire on school kids, killing 17, injuring dozens of others

00:18
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.

00:29
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 