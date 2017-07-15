 

Joint funeral to be held for father and son killed in Auckland crash

Christopher Tobin, 51, and his one-year-old son Jack died when the car hit a double decker bus.
00:20
The Chiefs fullback was at his scintillating best as he finished off a brilliant run by the Waikato team.

As it happened: Blistering Damian McKenzie carves Brumbies defence to pieces en route to stellar try and vital win

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:27
Things went from bad to worse for the Auckland team as they were schooled by their Japanese hosts.

As it happened: Blues embarrassed by Sunwolves with 34-unanswered points in second half smashing for historic win

00:18
Alapati Leiua will be having nightmares about his encounter with Timoci Naguca during Fiji's 38-16 win.

Fijian back absolutely bulldozes Samoan rival as Pacific champs turn on the razzle dazzle in Apia


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:54
01:54

The party wants to establish a clean energy investment fund, started with profits from companies that extract fossil fuels.

Green Party launches plan to get NZ carbon neutral by 2050

Co-leader James Shaw has announced plans for a infrastructure fund to kick start the 'Green' economy.

00:45
00:45

Speaking at the NZ First Convention in Auckland, Mr Peters was amused at the media's interest in his health and wellbeing.

Watch: Winston Peters stifles laughter when asked about his recent decision to quit smoking

The light-hearted moment came as Mr Peters took questions at the NZ First Convention in Auckland.

00:33
00:33

The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

The former women's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Police hunt for pair after robbery at Christchurch pub

The two men threatened staff before taking off with a quantity of cash.


 
