'Join me, ride with me' - man asks strangers to cycle tandem with him from Cape Reinga to Bluff

A man is appealing to strangers to bike ride tandem with him from one end of New Zealand to the other with the aim of helping victims of human trafficking.

Naresh Kumar is doing the ride to raise money for victims of human trafficking and exploitation.
Source: YouTube/ freedomseat

Naresh Kumar ran the equivalent of 87 marathons in 87 days in 2014 wearing only sandals, and now wants to take on a different challenge to raise funds for Tearfund's Stand with Her campaign which supports victims of human trafficking and exploitation.

The 33-year-old, who migrated to New Zealand two years ago, will start his ride on a tandem bike at Cape Reinga on Monday and has put out a public invite for anyone who wants to cycle with him.

"Join me, ride with me, tell me your story as I share mine," he says in a video uploaded to YouTube

Mr Kumar grew up in Chennai, India, which is where he discovered his love for running and began doing events for charity. 

He doesn't have a home in New Zealand, preferring to live frugally and raise money for charity.

"I don't have an address. I don't have a job. I have mail shipped all over the world. But I'm happy," he says. 

"I have a lot of travel plans, and I want to give back to the community as much as possible."

The tandem bike ride will finish up in Bluff in March. To find out more on how you can get involved, visit Naresh Kumar's website.

