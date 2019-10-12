John Tamihere to run for Māori Party in Tāmaki Makaurau

Former Labour minister and Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere is set to run for the Māori Party in the Tāmaki Makaurau seat.

By Jo Moir of rnz.co.nz

It's understood Tamihere's endorsement meeting with the Māori Party is tomorrow and an announcement will be made on Sunday.

Tamihere failed in his bid to be mayor last year when he ran against incumbent and former Labour colleague Phil Goff.

He's now turned his attentions back to Parliament, but this time with the Māori Party.

Tamihere isn't expected to face any other challenges at the hui in Auckland tomorrow.

Notable former co-leaders and party hierarchy, Pita Sharples and Dame Tariana Turia, are expected to attend the hui.

Tamihere is a strong contender for the co-leadership of the party given he's a former Cabinet minister.

The other candidates selected for the Māori Party to date have no prior Parliamentary experience.

The Māori Party was knocked out of Parliament at the 2017 election after it failed to win a seat or meet the 5 percent threshold.

The Labour Party won all seven of the Māori seats at the last election.

The Tāmaki Makaurau seat is currently held by Labour MP and minister Peeni Henare, who Labour recently re-selected.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is also contesting the seat at the September election.

Tamihere was an MP from 1999 to 2005, winning the Hauraki seat in 1999 and the Tāmaki Makaurau seat in 2002.