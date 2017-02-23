John Key's daughter crowdfunding for 'groovy space movie' set in brothel

The former Prime Minister's daughter is asking for the public's help to create a spacey short film set in a sci-fi brothel.

John Key's daughter Stephie, also known as Cherry Lazar has created a Kickstarter campaign in the hopes of raising $35,000 by March 14, to create her sci-fi film Lazarniverse.

The proposed "groovy short space movie" will be 20 minutes long and set in a sci-fi themed brothel near Area 51 about a prostitute called Ethel Terrestrial.

Lazarniverse will feature casinos, cowboys, cave women and "a mysterious mobile stripper who claims to have come from Jupiter," wrote Ms Key on her crowdfunding page.

Although her short film will be about characters that are prostitutes and strippers it won't be R rated.

"Maybe don't bring your kids though," she wrote.

If she receives enough funding the film is set to begin shooting in the Nevada desert in July.

"The tone of the film will be very campy and tongue-in-cheek. Hopefully you'll find it fun," she wrote.

In a video on the Kickstarter page Ms Key says she began writing the script last May, and has been developing it since then, drawing all the characters and now has a crew of six hoping to help her with the project.