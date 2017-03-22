John Key spreads his wings to join Air New Zealand Board

Former Prime Minister John Key is joining the board of Air New Zealand.

Chairman Tony Carter says the board has been actively searching for a director with strong international business experience and a deep knowledge of tourism for around a year.

It's appointing Mr Key effective from September 1.

"When John Key announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister and moving to a new phase of life outside of politics, it became a priority for the Board to try to secure his services as a Director," Mr Carter said in a statement.

"John will bring extensive international commercial experience, outstanding leadership skills, global perspective and a keen understanding of the tourism sector gained during the years he was Tourism Minister as well as Prime Minister of New Zealand."

Mr Key says he is delighted to have been approached by the Air New Zealand Board to join it.

"Air New Zealand is an incredible company that has significant opportunities ahead of it and I look forward to working with the Board, Chief Executive Officer and his Executive team to see it fulfil its potential," the former PM said.

Mr Key served as Prime Minister for eight years before he stood down last December in decision that took New Zealanders by surprise and he left Parliament altogether in March.