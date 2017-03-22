 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


John Key spreads his wings to join Air New Zealand Board

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Prime Minister John Key is joining the board of Air New Zealand.

The former prime minister admits, at the end of the day, it's unlikely he'll be remembered as a big reformer.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chairman Tony Carter says the board has been actively searching for a director with strong international business experience and a deep knowledge of tourism for around a year.

It's appointing Mr Key effective from September 1.

"When John Key announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister and moving to a new phase of life outside of politics, it became a priority for the Board to try to secure his services as a Director," Mr Carter said in a statement.

"John will bring extensive international commercial experience, outstanding leadership skills, global perspective and a keen understanding of the tourism sector gained during the years he was Tourism Minister as well as Prime Minister of New Zealand."

Mr Key says he is delighted to have been approached by the Air New Zealand Board to join it.

"Air New Zealand is an incredible company that has significant opportunities ahead of it and I look forward to working with the Board, Chief Executive Officer and his Executive team to see it fulfil its potential," the former PM said. 

Mr Key served as Prime Minister for eight years before he stood down last December in decision that took New Zealanders by surprise and he left Parliament altogether in March. 

Meantime, Air New Zealand has also announced that its longest serving Director, Paul Bingham, will be retiring at the annual shareholders' meeting in September.

Related

00:51
The former NZ prime minister has cemented a strong bond with a kiwi chick that hatched the wrong way around.

Watch: John Key gets clucky as he strokes kiwi chick, asks 'how are you going' in high-pitched voice
00:38
Mr Key says he has fond memories of the All Whites World Cup 1-1 draw in 2010 against Italy.

John Key shares fond All Whites memories after being named as ambassador for NZ Football tournaments
00:38
Mr Key is an ambassador for New Zealand football’s new ISPS Handa Premiership.

Video: John Key hilariously butchers every question in NZ football quiz
00:31
The former prime minister said his marriage had strengthened despite having "armed officers in the living room".

Watch: 'I love you, I thank you' - John Key's parting words in Parliament saved for wife Bronagh

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:17
2
She was appearing with ex-baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but all eyes were only on Jennifer Lopez.

Watch: What is she wearing? Almost nude J-Lo leaves Latin Billboard Awards viewers gobsmacked

00:42
3
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:22
4
About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.

Raw video: Men rescue baby from overturned truck as raging floodwaters swamp vehicle

00:44
5
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

00:28
A man has opened fire in the pool area of a Californian university apartment complex today.

Watch: 'We ducked down, we barred the door, we closed the windows' - how students hid from San Diego mass shooter

A man opened fire at a Californian university apartment complex today, killing eight.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ