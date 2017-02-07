John Key slips past media to attend National caucus, first day back as backbench MP

Former Prime Minister John Key is back on the radar today, on Parliament's back bench, and catching up on lost time since he stepped down from the top job.

Bill English and John Key. Source: Twitter/Bill English

Today he caught up with his old deputy, incumbent PM Bill English.

In a tweet today, Mr English posted, "checking in on one of our bright, young backbench MPs before the political year gets underway".

In the tweet, a grinning Mr Key is catching up on the latest in a newspaper.

The former prime minister has so far kept a low profile since stepping down last year.

That strategy appears to continue, with Mr Key reportedly slipping into the National caucus early this morning to avoid the media.

An updated version of Mr Key's biography was supposed to be released last week but was delayed, Fairfax has reported.