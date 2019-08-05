John Campbell's hilarious attempt at presenting the weather on TVNZ1's Breakfast

TVNZ1's Breakfast host John Campbell has made a hilarious attempt to present the weather this morning while the usual weatherman Matty McLean was away.

While Campbell initially calls for industrial action by the Breakfast team by "going to that shot and just leav[ing] it there for three minutes", he eventually decides to present the weather - with a little coaxing by an Aldous Harding song.

Campbell eventually slides over to the screen but misses his mark, blocking the map. The screen, too, is out of time with his reading. While he eventually manages to present the weather after a few mishaps, Campbell stops halfway through to urge viewers to "listen to Aldous [Harding] for a sec."

While Hayley Holt said she was "quite impressed" with John's effort, newsreader Daniel Faitaua wasn't so impressed.