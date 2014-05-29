John Banks removed from his radio show after 'blatantly racist' caller said Māori were ‘a stone-age people’ - reports

John Banks has reportedly been removed from his radio show after a “blatantly racist” incident yesterday where a caller said Māori were “genetically predisposed to crime, alcohol and underperformance educationally”.

John Banks Source: Breakfast

The former Auckland mayor and MP was taken off air, according to the Spinoff.

Vodafone, Kiwibank, and Trade Me pulled advertising with the network after the talkback caller said Māori are “a stone-age people” during the call with Banks.

Banks interrupted, saying “just a minute, your children need to get used to their stone-age culture because if their stone-age culture doesn’t change, these people will come through your bathroom window”.

Banks’ fellow Magic Talk host Ryan Bridge said the call was “blatantly racist” and made his “skin crawl”.

“It was factually incorrect and it wasn’t really challenged in the call as it should have been, I think.”

“Yes, we're suspending advertising with Magic Talk, and we will be discussing our longer term approach with our partners,” Vodafone tweeted.

“We condemn racism in any form. We've removed our ads on the Magic Talk website and we'll be talking directly with MediaWorks on how they could better encourage a diverse and inclusive NZ,” Kiwibank wrote in a reply to a Twitter.