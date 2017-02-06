John Armstrong: What was really said during THAT phone call...

1NEWS NOW columnist John Armstrong offers a light-hearted take on the 15-minute phone conversation between PM Bill English and US President Donald Trump.

An unofficial transcript of the English-Trump exchange has come into our possession. It begins with Donald Trump in conversation with Ivanka, his daughter and power behind the White House throne.

TRUMP: Ivanka, how much time has the State Department allocated for my phonecall with this Bill English character?

IVANKA: About 15 minutes at most. But you can always terminate things as you did last week with Malcolm Turnbull, English's Aussie mate.

TRUMP: Ivanka, please don't use the word "terminate". It only reminds me of that scumbag Schwarzenegger. He wants my job. I'm sure of it.

IVANKA: Arnie can never become president. He wasn't born in the United States. He does not qualify.

TRUMP: He'll find a way around that technicality. Obama did. Everyone knows that waste of space was born in Kenya. And Ivanka, please don't refer to Arnie as Arnie.

IVANKA: Sorry, father.

TRUMP: You've put me in the right mood, however, to give that Kiwi who's waiting by his phone a real roasting. His country's anti-nuclear law sure sticks in my craw. Almost as much as did the refusal of New Zealand authorities to grant me a casino licence back in the 1990s.

IVANKA: Kiwis ban anything which might cause a Geiger counter to flicker. Yet they think they can still shelter under America's defence umbrella when it suits. Isn't that exactly the sort of double-dipping at America's expense which your inauguration speech promised would be terminated ... sorry, I mean halted.

TRUMP: You betcha.

(Trump picks up his phone and hits the numbers listed on the White House briefing note prepared for the call. English answers.)

ENGLISH: Good afternoon, Mister President.

TRUMP: Can I start by saying how pleased I am to be talking to the leader of the country which is home to one of golf's greatest left-handers. I love Bob Charles. But enough of the small talk. The one-paragraph briefing note they've given me states New Zealand: Very small country; very big freeloader. It says you banned American warships from your ports for more than 30 years. But you still expect the United States to come to your rescue should the Chinese invade your country.

ENGLISH: Judging from residential property sales in Auckland, it may already be too late to do much to stop the latter occurring. I would like to remind you that one of your navy's vessels was here last year. It helped with earthquake recovery. Damned decent of you to send it. There's no need to bother yourselves with sending another warship for at least another 30 years.

TRUMP: Bill, you know I detest freeloaders. So I suggest you issue an invitation that I cannot refuse. You will ask for a ship to visit your shores. We'll despatch George W H Bush. Not the former president. It will be the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier which bares his name.

ENGLISH: I understand that Auckland's wharves are booked out by cruise ships that particular weekend. Or shortly will be. Anyway, what if I say no?

TRUMP: How does me imposing a 200 per cent tariff on your beef exports tickle your spare ribs?

ENGLISH: Allowing such a vessel to enter a New Zealand port would be a breach of this country's law. I would have to accept full responsibility for breaking it. I would have no option but to resign.

TRUMP: Laws? Who cares. Laws are only there to be broken.

ENGLISH: I presume Turnbull fed you all this misinformation when you rang him last week.

TRUMP: Misinformation?

ENGLISH: Yes. Didn't Peter Thiel tell you?

TRUMP: Peter who?

ENGLISH: That was the whole point of making the billionaire a New Zealand citizen. He was to be the intermediary who would have a quiet word in your ear on a matter of the highest secrecy. It may shock you to learn that it was officials in the State Department and the Pentagon in Washington who dreamed up New Zealand's anti-nuclear policy back in the 1980s.

TRUMP: You're kidding me.

ENGLISH: Not a bit. Under the old ANZUS alliance, New Zealand was constantly pestering Washington to send warships here to remind the rest of the world that our country was party to a defence arrangement.

That required diverting vessels away from where their expensive hardware might actually be needed. Instead, they were obliged to steam thousands of nautical miles only to end up in the middle of nowhere when it came to global strategic significance.

Your sailors grew mutinous. Instead of the delights awaiting them in Manila, Bangkok or Yokohama, all they could look forward to was choking on cold sausage rolls at yet another mayoral reception on a wet winter's afternoon in Wellington.

So a means was found of blocking such unnecessary voyages to save Washington the money and the hassle. We had to forego our love of smelling enriched plutonium in the morning when one of your warships was in port. But - to coin a phrase - we thought we should put America first.

TRUMP: I'm starting to get your drift.

ENGLISH: I also assume that wombat in Canberra also told you that New Zealand was soft on terrorists?

TRUMP: Well, now you come to mention it...

ENGLISH Just ask Ahmed Zaoui. He looked like an Arab. He talked like an Arab. According to the SIS manual, that was incontestable evidence that he was really a Moslem jihadist and card-carrying member of Isis even though that grouping of undesirables did not even exist at the time Zaoui came to the notice of authorities.

They threw everything they could to make him confess, including forcing him to watch the entire back catalogue of episodes of Shortland Street, while simultaneously piping John Rowles' Greatest Hits into his cell.

He didn't crack. He was freed. But that did not save him from the most feared punishment of all.

TRUMP: What was that?

ENGLISH; Living in Palmerston North for five very long years trying to turn a profit from a takeaway kebab business.

TRUMP: That qualifies him for martyrdom in anyone's copy of the Koran. Not that I possess one, of course. It's been nice talking to you, but I've got to go. Vlad the Impaler ... sorry, I mean Vladimir Putin is bugging me.... sorry, I mean begging me to give him a call.