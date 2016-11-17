 

John Armstrong: Loser tag will haunt Hillary Clinton, but her message is to fight back against Trump

John Armstrong 

Columnist

It might sound rather distasteful to suggest that Hillary Clinton's corpse has been left to rot on the scrap heap of American politics following last November's presidential election. But that has most assuredly been the case.

Politics does not abide a loser. And there is no bigger loser in politics than a Democrat or Republican nominee for the American presidency who fails to win office.

Clinton's disappearance from public view since the election and the shift in focus to the extraordinarily bumpy transition of Donald Trump from president-elect to president-in-fact has meant the true scale of her personal catastrophe has received scant attention.

That changed on Inauguration Day last week. Clinton's demeanour during what must have been one of the most depressing days of her life was commonly described as "stoic".

Sitting only metres away from Trump as he uttered the Oath of Allegiance was gutsy in the extreme.

George McGovern - the Democratic Party's unsuccessful candidate in the 1972 election - was asked many years later how long it had taken him to get over the trouncing he suffered at the hands of Richard Nixon. McGovern replied: "I'll let you know when it happens.”

The former presidential candidate was attending a play with her husband when the crowd began to cheer for her.
On Election Day, McGovern had a fair idea of what lay in store for him. Clinton, in contrast, was confident of victory to the very last.

Bob Dole, another loser in a presidential race, put defeat this way: ''You don’t [get back to normal] very quickly. You kind of hang your head. You feel like you let down the party, you let down the people in all 50 states, your supporters.

"You start dissecting the campaign, what did we do wrong, was there ever a chance to win... You sort of go over that a million times."

The price Clinton has paid for defeat was plain to see during Trump's swearing-in.

Donald Trump is this morning being sworn in as the 45th President of the USA.
Sure, no-one expected her to be jumping for joy. Sure, she flashed a ready smile when the moment required it.

But when the television cameras caught her off-guard during the ceremony, it was a very different looking Clinton who hove into view.

She was glum. She had exhaustion writ large across her face.

The absence of expression was almost zombie-like. It was the Return of the Living Dead.

Like Dole and McGovern, Clinton has had to cope with the hurt of defeat and voter rejection.

Unlike that pair of losers, she has had the added burden of guilt - the guilt that comes from failing to shut out of office someone hell-bent on destroying almost everything she and her supporters had fought to achieve.

History will judge that the only surprise about the Trump phenomenon is that it took so long for someone to exploit the deep disenchantment of voters in Middle America.

It was Clinton's misfortune that it happened when she had finally secured the one thing she had craved more than anything else - the nomination as her party's choice for the presidency.

It was a tribute to her unflagging tenacity that she dragged herself to Trump's inauguration. But then she had some very pertinent points to make.

She tweeted that she was attending "to honour our democracy & its enduring values".

That translates as "I'm not here to honour Trump. I am here to remind Americans that Trump is a threat to those 'enduring values' actually enduring."

In attending, however, she was also accepting the fact that Trump was the president and indicating that his opponents should do likewise.

They should throw away their "Not My President" T-shirts and bumper stickers. To cling on to them is to cling on to denial.

Worse, it does not take much for "Not My President" to become "Not My Problem". That amounts to surrender.

Clinton's message to the tens of millions of liberal-minded Americans is "Don't abdicate. Agitate and activate instead."

It's estimated 2.5 million people took part in the marches across the US, wearing pink knitted beanies in protest of Donald Trump.
The numbers who took part in last weekend's Women's March on Washington showed that many Americans have already woken up to that necessity.

Harnessing the anger and energy of a highly disparate collection of people who are united solely by their hatred of Trump is no easy task, however.

There is some talk that this presents an opportunity for Clinton to make a continuing contribution to American politics. 

It might just be possible for her to become one of the figureheads to which anti-Trump sentiment could gravitate and then be translated into a mass movement which could become a major source of irritation to the new occupant of the Oval Office.

But no more than that. The prize that has always eluded her will forever do so.

Hillary Rodham Clinton now has "loser" branded across her forehead. And for losers in the unforgiving hot-house of American politics, there is no second chance.

