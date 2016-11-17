John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

It would not come as a great surprise if the first item on Judith Collins' Christmas shopping list happens to be a Bill English voodoo doll into which she can plunge the sharpest of pins when consumed by deep, dark thoughts of revenge.

The MP for Papakura is putting a brave public face on her demotion in last Sunday's Cabinet reshuffle. But she will be seething inside.

She made a massive miscalculation in putting her hand-up to replace John Key when the outgoing Prime Minister and English had already stitched things up in the latter's favour.

She is now paying the price that befalls any political pretender to the throne who has made a play for his or her party's top job and has been comprehensively outmanoeuvred.

Collins insists she is happy with the two portfolios - Revenue and Energy - that the new leader has dumped in her lap while simultaneously stripping her of responsibility for Police and Corrections.

And not only happy. She professes to be "more than happy".

More than happy? Pull the other leg, Judith. It has a bell on it. And it tolls for thee.

For all her other supposed faults, Collins oozed complete and utter commitment when it came to tackling matters of law and order. The public had huge trust that she would do what had to be done.

That was in part the reason why John Key ended her period in purgatory on National's backbench and recalled her to the Cabinet.

The internal politics of the National Party took greater priority in English's mind as he worked out how best to reshuffle his pack, however.

It would be hard to find portfolios which amount to such career-inhibiting cul-de-sacs as Revenue and Energy.

They might have some attraction if the world was filled with people who enjoyed wading though page after page of seemingly incomprehensible tax legislation. Or who are fascinated by price movements in the wholesale electricity market.

But it isn't.

English has not just sidelined Collins. He added insult to injury by simultaneously pushing her down the Cabinet rankings from 14th to 16th.

A politician who is happy about that happening to them has yet to walk this Earth



English has been able to punish Collins for a couple of simple and related reasons.

She no longer poses any threat to his ambitions. If he wins next year's election, English will reign supreme. He will have the one thing Key could not give him --- a mandate from the voters.

His stocks will never be higher. Having cleverly shifted Collins closer to the precipice in last Sunday's shake-up, he will be able to tip her into the abyss and eject her from the Cabinet.

If he loses the election, he will leave Parliament as soon as decorum permits. What happens then will no longer be his worry.

When it came to leadership matters, Collins had positioned herself as National's Boadicea of the Right; someone who would save the party from drowning in Key's ever more stagnant sea of pragmatism.

That particular dream was rudely interrupted not only by Key's sudden resignation, but also by his audacious scheming not just with respect to who would succeed him as leader, but also who would succeed his successor.

There was no place for Collins in this scenario. There was neither desire nor time for the kind of internal debate she wanted on the party's future direction.

It was highly doubtful that enough time had passed to enable her to distance herself from her past misdemeanours both real or alleged.

Paula Bennett's elevation to National's deputy-leadership and Simon Bridges' decision to put his name forward for that position flashes in neon just exactly who will be running the party post-English.

Bennett is 47 while Bridges is 40. Collins is 57. Unfortunately for Collins, those numbers speak for themselves.

English has effectively given Collins two choices. Sink into obscurity in the backwaters of Cabinet. Or play the old game of party rebel and sink into opprobrium on National's backbenches.

Some choice.

She could well seek revenge by leaving a couple of headless chickens on English's doorstep.