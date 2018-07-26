 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

John Armstrong: Greens 'swallowing a dead rat' to vote for waka jumping law no great surprise

John Armstrong
Columnist
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
John Armstrong

It should have taken the Greens' caucus all of about half a minute to agree to do what the parlance of coalition politics describes as "swallowing a dead rat".

Thursday’s announcement that James Shaw, Marama Davidson and their six colleagues would indeed be swallowing hard and will not be using their votes in Parliament to block the latest example of legislation designed solely to deter MPs from hopping from one party to another was no great surprise.

With National and Act in vehement opposition to the measure and Labour providing the ballast to help New Zealand First resurrect the law which lapsed well over a decade ago, it fell on the Greens to determine whether waka jumpers should be booted out of Parliament for good.

There are several problems with the logic of all this, however. Given Winston Peters is in the thick of it, that will be of no surprise to anyone either.

The problem is that there is no problem. As a species, party hoppers may be close to extinction. Sightings are now extremely rare. There have only been four MPs who can be categorised as such since the powers in the first and so far only anti-defection law lapsed.  

Source: 1 NEWS

Its potential replacement is thus pointless. Its introduction into Parliament has more to do with Peters' lingering paranoia that he might again find himself victim to a split down the middle of the New Zealand First caucus of the kind which was engineered by Jenny Shipley to rid her government of her then Deputy Prime Minister - one Winston Peters.

The Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act - to give the law its correct title - expired at the 2005 election.

That was thanks to someone unknown, who was blessed with both intelligence and common sense, and who inserted a sunset clause in the legislation during its passage through Parliament. That individual or individuals had the foresight to realise that if party hopping was a problem, it would not be so for long. 

The switch in electoral systems in the 1990s revolution forced MPs to think hard about whether they were in the party which best represented their personal  beliefs.

Should they have been punished for the crime of shopping around? Of course not.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to write a law which is capable of drawing a distinction between a party-hopper who is motivated by principle and one whose horizon does not stretch beyond the merely self-serving.

Peters is a case in point. He is a polarising personality who people would have no trouble deciding which box he best fits.

It is ironic that he is still of the belief that waka jumpers should be punished when he himself was not expelled from Parliament despite being chucked out of National’s caucus. 

Any political movement which opts to become a partner in a government is likely to find itself voting in a manner which contradicts that movement’s guiding principles. - John Armstrong

It is most unfair that Greens now find themselves voting for a bill which they consider to be utterly abhorrent.

But any political movement which opts to become a partner in a government is likely to find itself voting in a manner which contradicts that movement’s guiding principles.

It is a bit like losing one’s virginity. It is bound to happen sooner or later.

That said, it was inevitable that the Greens would support the measure despite them arguably being even more unaccepting than National of what they regard as an atrocious attack on the bedrock right of freedom of speech that should be unfettered as far as the country’s elected representatives are concerned.

From the moment Labour succumbed to Winston Peters’ insistence that legislation making it possible for party bosses to have would-be party hoppers expelled from Parliament be not only introduced into the House, but also passed into law during the current term, the Greens had no choice in the matter.

They hardly helped their cause by not voicing objection during last year’s coalition negotiations to the resurrecting the long-lapsed measure enacted by Labour and the Alliance back in 2001 - or something close to it.

From the moment that the coalition agreement between Labour and New Zealand First was made public last October, the document’s commitment to punishing waka-jumpers came inextricably bound up with the already extremely complicated dynamics operating between the partners in the three-party governing tryst.

If the Greens did not back the party hopping measure, that would have been regarded as a slap in the face for Peters - someone not accustomed to being on the receiving end of swipes of any sort.

Furthermore, the last thing the new government wanted was an early test of its stability.

That meant somebody had to back down before everyone got their backs up.

Given the Greens’ working relationship with Labour offered far greater freedom and flexibility than that prescribed by Labour’s much tighter formal coalition with Peters' outfit, there would have been little argument as to who would have to back down.

In short, Peters owes the Greens a favour. The latter have no doubt reluctantly, but very wisely accepted there is absolutely no point in dying in a ditch over something  which is now a matter of little import.

The far more relevant question - especially given the fast mounting argy-bargy between New Zealand First and the Greens surrounding the potential ban on new mining operations on the Conservation Estate on the West Coast of the South Island - should now focus on exactly what concessions, if any, the latter party has managed to extract from Peters in return for the help they have given him on the touchy subject of party hopping. 

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson says party leaders should not be given power to expel MPs who cross the floor. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
John Armstrong
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby
2

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

3

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
4

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

5

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:26
Donors to Sir Ray’s charity are upset the incubators have not been delivered to the Pacific.

Sir Ray Avery asking for public's forgiveness, promises LifePod incubators are on their way
Hāwea Conservation Park.

Hāwea access dispute: Anyone can use road with permission
Rows of red seats in a cinema theater.

Auckland Music Theatre confirms alleged serious incident at bar forced show's cancellation
01:47
Experts have written to Jacinda Ardern concerned with the museum’s capacity to care for its collections.

Damaging mould found on world class whale bone collection stored at Te Papa

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

Richie and Gemma McCaw are expecting their first child.

Gemma announced the news in an Instagram post tonight.

"Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year," she wrote.

The pair married in January 2017 at Lake Wanaka in front of 170 guests.

Last October All Blacks legend Richie spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast about his marriage to Gemma.

Breakfast's Daniel just had to ask, and copped a bit of stick afterwards. Source: Breakfast

"It's been pretty good so far, nothing to complain about," he said.

During that interview he remained tight-lipped about whether a little McCaw was on the way.

Richie is a former All Blacks captain who led the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.

Gemma is a former New Zealand hockey player for the national side the Black Sticks. She announced her retirement from international hockey last October.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Richie and Gemma McCaw. Source: Photosport
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby

'How could you not turn up to a four-year-old?' - Auckland police hearts melted by boy's 111 invite to his birthday party

Damaging mould found on world class whale bone collection stored at Te Papa

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

'How could you not turn up to a four-year-old?' - Auckland police hearts melted by boy's 111 invite to his birthday party

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Police in Auckland say they had to turn up to a four-year-old boy's fifth birthday party after he called 111 to invite them.

Zachary Bryant was faced with a bit of an emergency. His police-themed birthday party was in just a few week's time and he couldn't find a police officer to attend.

Out of options, he dialled 111, not once but three times, but hung up before getting through. 

Then his Mum, Sarah, got a surprise call-back from the police, checking everything was okay.

Asked today by 1 NEWS did she ever think the police would actually then show up?, Sarah said: "No! It was a surprise."

That's thanks to Senior Constable Garry Boles.

"How could you not turn up to a four-year-old who's asked for a bit of attention by police. And we've got to turn up," Senior Constable Garry Boles said.

The officers were off duty, so callouts weren't affected by their attendance at Zac's party last Saturday. 

It was a birthday wish come true, because Zachary thought to pick up the phone to ask. 

Zac's Dad said his son was just stoked and couldn't believe it when they turned up. 

But officer Boles does have a message for kids and their parents

"111 is for emergency messages, and that's one thing we do need to reiterate." 

Though it was a successful recruitment mission.

Asked today what he wants to be when he grows up, Zac declared: "A policeman!"

Already plans are underway for next year's birthday and Zac says the theme will be, "Fire truck!"

Zachary Bryant police themed celebration had some special visitors. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland