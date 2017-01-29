 

John Armstrong: Greens gave no clue what they'd bring in a coalition government with Labour

John Armstrong 

What in heaven's name did Metiria Turei think she was doing? More to the point, who did the Greens' co-leader think she was fooling?

Anyone who made the effort to watch the live streaming of last Sunday's joint rally which brought her party and Labour together on a shared platform for the first time outside the confines of their respective party conferences could be excused feeling both puzzled and short-changed.

The advance advertising of the event promised that the leaderships of both parties would be delivering their annual state of the nation speeches.

What those who were not afflicted by Spark's broadband outages got from Turei was a lengthy and repetitive tribute to the "fierce women" of New Zealand politics who provided the inspiration for her to fight for the things she considered to be right.

Her address was not revelatory. It struggled to be even slightly interesting. Of more note, her speech made only a tangential connection with the state of the nation, if that.

In the press statement accompanying her speech notes, Turei had the temerity to claim the rally had witnessed the outlining by the Greens of the party's vision for a fairer, inclusive and forward-thinking New Zealand. Well, that didn't happen.

She added that people had been asking the Greens to show what a "progressive, pragmatic" alternative to National looked like. ''Well, here it is!"

Well, there it wasn't.

It may be unfair to blame Turei for trying to pull the fine merino over people's eyes. The suspicion has to be that the back-room apparatchiks organising the rally had ensured that she was so much off-topic that there was no danger of her upstaging or overshadowing Andrew Little's contributions to the afternoon' s proceedings.

Labour's leader did not need such assistance, however. The rally was accordingly widely deemed a success.

But the episode indicates the delicate dance both parties are having to perform in order to make the much-needed co-operation agreement which was struck by Labour and the Greens last year function effectively.

The memorandum of understanding which sets the parameters spelling out what matters are covered by the agreement has worked very well as a de facto non-aggression pact.

When it comes to the requirement for both parties to work co-operatively in order to oust National from power at this year's election, the level of commitment does not seem to run all that deep.

A conundrum lies at the very heart of the memorandum of understanding. The joint cause of defeating National requires the things which make the two parties very different political vehicles be pushed into the background.

The priority is to convince voters that a Labour-Greens government would be a stable government. The bitterness and rancour which bedevilled relations between the two parties over the past couple of decades does not make that an easy task.

The onus is on both parties to present themselves as a coalition Government-in-waiting with agreed and affordable policy priorities.

Little has indicated that details of agreed fiscal guidelines will be released in "several weeks’ time".

The announcement will need to ease Green fears that as the minor partner in the arrangement, they are likely to suffer the bigger loss of identity.

The Greens will be acutely conscious that Little must convince the many voters who cannot abide Turei and company that he will keep them on a very tight leash in government.

The fear of losing identity is manifesting itself in what is some odd behaviour.

The decision to stand a Green candidate in the forthcoming Mt Albert byelection only makes sense as a means of stressing the Greens' independence.

Things are even more bizarre in Ohariu, the seat held by United Future's Peter Dunne. The Greens are showing little inclination to help Labour. They might still stand a candidate who would draw votes off Labour and thereby possibly save Dunne. In what may well be a very tight election nationwide, saving Dunne could save National.

One thing is very clear, however. Labour and the Greens are effectively locked in a marriage of inconvenience. They would prefer divorce.

It is thus no accident that their memorandum of understanding expires on election night.

At that point both parties will know whether the numbers have fallen their way in sufficient quantity for them to be part of the next government. Or whether they are consigned to another three years in opposition.

If the former, the memorandum of understanding immediately loses relevance.

If the latter, then the two parties will hope the co-operation agreement done its job and changed the public's perception of the viability of a Labour-Greens administration, even if not quite to the extent and with the immediacy they would have wished.

Neither party wants to be shackled to the other ever again. They  have between now and the election to show why there will be no need for such encumbrance to be repeated ever again.

