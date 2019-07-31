John Armstrong: Chlöe Swarbrick slams politicians over climate change failings, but are the Greens benefiting from coverage of the crisis?

Was it Greta Thunberg’s fearless verbal lashing of presidents and prime ministers all and sundry at last month’s United Nations Climate Summit that was the trigger for Chlöe Swarbrick’s similarly stinging critique of New Zealand’s paltry efforts to curb climate change?

Critique? What critique was that? You might well ask. The Green MP’s missive — posted on The Spinoff earlier this week — was ignored by most media. And more’s the pity that they did so.

The failure of Swarbrick’s “guest column” to reach a wider audience beyond that of the influential website was not altogether surprising.

Such opinion pieces offered by MPs to news organisations are almost always little better than polemics which present a false picture of the writer’s political opponents and never an honest opinion or assessment of themselves.

Swarbrick’s contribution was something very different from the norm.

It was not in the same league as the searing and confrontational take-no-prisoners haranguing of world leaders delivered by the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist.

The New Zealand MP’s dissertation on the failings of local politicians to tackle climate change with anything near the commitment and urgency required by making commensurate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions was far more understated — and consequently more powerful for that.

It was the scream of enough is enough — or rather in this case nowhere nearly enough.

The timing of the publication of the column by the influential online news site might have had more to do with SchoolStrike4Climate marches of the previous Friday.

Swarbrick was at the forefront of the Auckland March and was clearly re-energised by the opportunity to indulge in grassroots activism having just escaped the stultifying atmosphere of Parliament following a three-week session of the House.

It seems unlikely that the article was the result of some rush of blood to the head on Swarbrick’s part.

It is carefully-crafted assessment of the shortcomings in the current conduct of the politics of climate change. Swarbrick is most frustrated that she and her party have ended up pledging their backing for a defining piece of legislation — namely the Zero Carbon Bill —that “at present” a massive number of New Zealanders do not consider to be bold or progressive enough.

For Swarbrick, this is compelling evidence that cannot solve a problem of such a scale as climate breakdown by resorting to the “status quo politics” which created that problem in the first case.

The message is simple. If you wish to see the implementation of the kind of measures which are capable of cutting carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and thereby stemming the rise of global temperatures, then you have to vote Green.

The crux of Swarbrick’s argument is that while it is preferable to explore measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a non-partisan basis, the stark reality is that as things stand a “number of political parties” are not willing to take sufficient steps to deal with it.

She lambasts a political system where the backroom lobbyists hold sway, access to the ears of Cabinet ministers is unequal and big-money donations are employed to manipulate policy outcomes.

The result is a political system “which has grown into a monolith bred to protect and conserve the way things are”.

The implication - whether deliberate or not on Swarbrick’s part - is that all political players are complicit to varying degrees - not solely National.

What has now changed is that the climate change crisis has resulted in a large numbers of New Zealanders being radicalised by the fears for their future and that of their children and their children’s children.

The Climate Strike which saw some estimated 170,000 New Zealanders congregating in protest marches up and down the country is a direct challenge to the established political order and its inertia.

The mood is nowhere near the fury of those who participated in the anti-Springbok tour marches of 1981.

It is close to being on a par of the anti-nuclear movement of the early 1980s.

What will worry Labour, National and perhaps even New Zealand First is whether the marches and rallies indicate the opening of a schism in the New Zealand electorate between young and old.

Given a large tranche of the Greens’ share of the party vote resides in the 18 to 30 age bracket, the party which ought to be best-placed to gain from an such generational-related rupturing of the nation’s divide or hardening of public feeling against the established order is Swarbrick’s own.

There is no indication, however, that the Greens are benefiting from the vast deluge of media coverage being accorded to climate change matters.

If the Greens cannot lift their support when the political winds are not so much blowing as howling in the party’s favour, one has to wonder whether it will ever succeed in doing so.

There are obvious reasons why the party is missing out.

First, the Greens hold the Climate Change portfolio. As the responsible minister, James Shaw has done what the job requires. He has done it without fuss.

The problem is that he has had to work in the huge shadow cast by the Prime Minister. Ever since her declaration that climate change was her generation’s “nuclear-free moment”, Jacinda Ardern has been both the face and voice of her Administration’s efforts to cut New Zealand’s emission levels.

Second, Shaw is essentially a technocrat— big on procedure but short on passion. Swarbrick’s column is all about injecting the party’s passion back into the climate change debate. It is also about the party toughening up, rather than being swamped in Labour’s wake.

