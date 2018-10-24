Jogger assaulted while running in Auckland's North Shore

Police are investigating after a jogger was assaulted while running in Auckland's North Shore yesterday.

The woman, in her 20s, was jogging along a clifftop path at the southern end of Browns Bay when she was assaulted about 4.30pm, Detective Sergeant Laura Ellis said in a statement.

The woman was moderately injured in the attack.

The suspect was described as Māori, approximately 25 years old, around 177cm tall and of an overweight build.

He was wearing a dark t-shirt, trousers or jeans and a black and grey cap with a sticker on the peak.

The man then fled on foot and was last seen on Beechwood Road heading towards Browns Bay Road.

"Police encourage anyone out exercising alone to remain aware of their surroundings and inform police if they notice anything suspicious," Ms Ellis said.