Jobseeker website listings rise to nearly pre-Covid levels, but Auckland figures lag

National job listings on the website SEEK have risen back to nearly pre-Covid levels - just 6 per cent behind what they were in January 2020.

It shows recruitment jobs in Wellington have risen 110 per cent since last year, and across all regions, there has been significant growth in listings for technology and ICT.

Beyond Recruitment chief executive Liza Viz said that means good opportunities for people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and can re-train or offer employers transferable skills.

However, Auckland is lagging behind with job listings are still down 14 per cent.

Viz said that is because the city spent longer at alert levels 3 and 4, and supports industries which were more severely affected by lockdowns.

"In Auckland there were a lot of private companies and commercial businesses that were impacted and that did have an effect on the jobs."