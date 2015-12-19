TODAY |

Jobs under threat at Carter Holt Harvey's Marsden Point wood plant

Source: 

Jobs are under threat at Carter Holt Harvey's Marsden Point laminated-wood plant.

Logging truck Source: istock.com

The company announced a proposed restructuring into a smaller operation concentrating on the domestic market.

It said it had serious concerns that the export side of the business, which accounts for about 70 per cent of its production, was unprofitable and the business as it operates today could not continue.

Most of its products are exported to Australia.

Chief executive Prafull Kesha said closure of the plant was still possible.

"While total closure has been considered and still remains an option, we have identified that a smaller domestically-focused business may be more viable than the current business (which serves both the export and domestic markets) with a better chance of long run survival."

The company said it would consult with all staff before a final decision was made.

Mr Kesha acknowledged it would be a difficult time for staff and the company would be working closely with the union and affected staff to ensure they had the support they needed.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Employment
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Dr Bloomfield asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word - 'Can I have two?'
2
Māori woman living in Auckland's plush Ponsonby targeted by neighbour with vicious racist letter - 'You are not liked and not welcomed here'
3
Sixteen arrested, including Mongrel Mob leader, in massive police raid across Hawke's Bay
4
Teenage girl dies after getting stuck in rip along with three others at Auckland beach
5
Tourism industry pushes for one-off public holiday to boost economy - and the Government is considering it
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cycling on footpaths may lead to one death a year but have a $10 million upside, report says

'Still a long way' to Alert Level 1, with more details to be released tomorrow

Forestry block searched in hunt for missing Southland man
02:01

'We've felt a little bit special' - Barbers and hairdressers enjoying post-lockdown boom