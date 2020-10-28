TODAY |

Job opportunities in NZ's small business sector slowly pick up again following Covid-19 crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

Job opportunities in the small business sector are slowly back on the rise.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest Xero small business insights data shows the number of jobs in the sector rose by almost one percentage point last month. Source: 1 NEWS

The latest Xero small business insights data shows the number of jobs in the sector rose by almost one per cent last month after falling 1.4 per cent in August.

Year-on-year revenue growth is also up 3.4 per cent.

Overall, small business employment is now sitting at 1.8 per cent below pe-Covid levels.

"Kiwi small businesses have shown incredible resilience through this pandemic, leveraging Government and community support and investing in technology to operate in a changed business environment," Xero's managing director for New Zealand and Pacific Islands, Craig Hudson, said earlier in the week.



New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Mother of newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack shares heartbreaking message for son
2
Auckland Pak'nSave fined for charging customers more at the till than what was shown on the shelf
3
Kiwi drug convict in Bali facing Covid-19 'death sentence' as cases surge in overcrowded prison
4
Mountain biker catches glimpse of the mysterious South Island big cat
5
Chainsaw-wielding vandal chops down eight pohutukawa trees on Auckland street
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tributes flow online for 'free-spirited' and 'vibrant' young woman found dead in Christchurch

06:25

Tearfund calls on clothing companies to prioritise 'people and planet' amid pandemic

Man pleads not guilty to killing 10-month-old son in South Auckland

Chainsaw-wielding vandal chops down eight pohutukawa trees on Auckland street