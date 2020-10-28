Job opportunities in NZ's small business sector slowly pick up again following Covid-19 crisis

Job opportunities in the small business sector are slowly back on the rise.

The latest Xero small business insights data shows the number of jobs in the sector rose by almost one per cent last month after falling 1.4 per cent in August.

Year-on-year revenue growth is also up 3.4 per cent.

Overall, small business employment is now sitting at 1.8 per cent below pe-Covid levels.

"Kiwi small businesses have shown incredible resilience through this pandemic, leveraging Government and community support and investing in technology to operate in a changed business environment," Xero's managing director for New Zealand and Pacific Islands, Craig Hudson, said earlier in the week.