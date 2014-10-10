 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Job ads up 8.2 per cent year-on-year, MBIE says

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says the number of job listing advertisements online has risen by about 8.2 per cent in the year to October.

Business women shake hands.

MBIE's acting Labour Market Trends manager Stuart King said vacancies are on the rise across the country.

"Job vacancies increased in five out of eight of the industry groups, with the largest contributor being the medical and healthcare industry, with an increase of 1.1 per cent," he said.

"Other significant increases were a 2.2 per cent increase for machinery drivers and a 1.6 per cent rise for labourers.

"In October, low-skilled occupations grew the fastest with a 1.0 per cent increase, with semi-skilled and highly-skilled occupations also increasing 0.5 per cent.

Over the month, the strongest growth by region was in Otago/Southland, with a 1.5 per cent increase.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


02:31
2
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

00:30
3
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.

Police car generic.

Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 