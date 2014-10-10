Job ads up 8.2 per cent year-on-year, MBIE says

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says the number of job listing advertisements online has risen by about 8.2 per cent in the year to October.

MBIE's acting Labour Market Trends manager Stuart King said vacancies are on the rise across the country.

"Job vacancies increased in five out of eight of the industry groups, with the largest contributor being the medical and healthcare industry, with an increase of 1.1 per cent," he said.

"Other significant increases were a 2.2 per cent increase for machinery drivers and a 1.6 per cent rise for labourers.

"In October, low-skilled occupations grew the fastest with a 1.0 per cent increase, with semi-skilled and highly-skilled occupations also increasing 0.5 per cent.